Global News at 10 Regina
September 18 2020 7:55pm
01:10

Stranded Saskatoon canoeist, dog rescued by military aircraft

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter came to the aid of a Saskatoon canoeist with serious injuries, and his dog, who had become stranded in a remote area.

