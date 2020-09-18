Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 18 2020 6:18pm
02:03

Family of man killed in boat crash at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach speaks out

Elangaikon Pallavanamby’s family says they are not angry with the boat operator despite the fact he’s been charged in connection with the crash. Catherine McDonald has more.

