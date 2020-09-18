Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 18 2020 5:55pm
02:01

Toronto residents turn to music for comfort in trying times

The COVID-19 pandemic has many listening back to songs that remind us of better times and using music as motivation to get through the day. Mark Carcasole has more.

