Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 18 2020 6:07pm
02:07

Ottawa’s top doctor says city already in second wave

The question of when the second wave would hit has been top of mind. As Shallima Maharaj reports, in Ottawa at least, it appears it has already begun.

