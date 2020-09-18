Global News Morning BC September 18 2020 10:57am 03:33 What do the BC Liberals think about a possible fall election? As speculation mounts that B.C. is headed for a snap fall election we ask Liberal MLA Jas Johal whether the BC Liberals are ready to hit the campaign trail. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343855/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343855/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?