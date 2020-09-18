Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 18 2020 10:26am
02:57

Is Canada prepared for a second wave?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Andrew Morris talks about Canada possibly facing a second wave of COVID-19 and whether or not the country is prepared for it.

