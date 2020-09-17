Health September 17 2020 6:47pm 03:07 B.C. officials report 165 cases of COVID-19, one additional death Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports another single-day record with 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and one additional death for Thursday, September 17. B.C. sets yet another single-day record with 165 new COVID-19 cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?