Health
September 17 2020 6:47pm
03:07

B.C. officials report 165 cases of COVID-19, one additional death

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports another single-day record with 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and one additional death for Thursday, September 17.

