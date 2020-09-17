Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 17 2020 6:54pm
01:52

This is why some may be against mask use, according to a Regina psychology professor

Global News spoke to U of R assistant professor Gordon Pennycook about the psychology of those steadfast in their rejection of mask use.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home