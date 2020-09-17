Menu

Canada
September 17 2020 6:32pm
01:54

‘We don’t need formal restrictions to limit community spread’: Dr. Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses the process behind why Alberta isn’t ramping up restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

