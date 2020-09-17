‘They were the best of me’: Loretta Traynor delivers emotional eulogy for husband, three children

Loretta Traynor delivered an emotional eulogy during the funeral service of her husband Chris Traynor and their children, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph on Thursday, saying “they were the best of me,” and that she is “deeply grateful” for her son Sam and the support of their family and friends. Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph were fatally shot inside their Oshawa home on Sept. 4. Loretta was herself shot and injured in the same incident, and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.