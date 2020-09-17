Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 17 2020 10:16am
05:07

Saskatoon Hilltop team’s first-ever female athlete

Emmarae Dale is making history for the Saskatoon Hilltops. The linebacker will be the first female athlete in the team’s history. Emmarae joins us to talk about the historic moment.

