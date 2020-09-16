Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 16 2020 9:35pm
01:21

If B.C. does have a fall election, when could it be?

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the possible dates of a possible provincial election, should Premier John Horgan choose to pull the trigger.

