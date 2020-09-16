Global News Hour at 6 BC September 16 2020 9:35pm 01:21 If B.C. does have a fall election, when could it be? Global’s Keith Baldrey on the possible dates of a possible provincial election, should Premier John Horgan choose to pull the trigger. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7340435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7340435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?