News
September 16 2020 5:53pm
04:41

Manitoba prepares for flu season amid COVID-19

Chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, sits down with Global’s Brittany Greenslade to discuss how the province is looking at new approaches to flu vaccinations amid the pandemic.

