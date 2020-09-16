Crimestoppers September 16 2020 12:14pm 02:11 2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood Toronto police are searching for Leonard Simpson, 98, last seen on Monday and Chandulal Gandhi, 83, last seen Tuesday. Miranda Anthistle with more on the search for the missing men. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7338697/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7338697/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?