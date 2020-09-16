Menu

Crimestoppers
September 16 2020 12:14pm
02:11

2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for Leonard Simpson, 98, last seen on Monday and Chandulal Gandhi, 83, last seen Tuesday. Miranda Anthistle with more on the search for the missing men.

