Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 15 2020 10:07pm
03:52

B.C. charities suffer under COVID pandemic

With their main fundraising events not possible during the pandemic, countless B.C. charities are taking a huge hit to their bottom lines. Linda Aylesworth reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home