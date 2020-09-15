‘I don’t think the severity of the situation on Leon is being taken into consideration’: proposed tower on troubled downtown Kelowna street rejected

It’s a revitalization project most would agree is badly needed. The 200-block of Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna has been on a downward spiral for years. Now a developer is proposing an ambitious project promising to dramatically improve the area. The plans are still in the early stages but the proponent has already hit a roadblock. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it’s left the developer questioning how serious the city is in its intention to address the problem.