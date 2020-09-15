Menu

News
September 15 2020 7:01pm
00:44

Comparing the symptoms of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu

Dr. Alan Katz with the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy describes the differences in symptoms between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, which is just around the corner.

