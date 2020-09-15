Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Crime
September 15 2020 2:52pm
01:13

Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang activity

Surrey RCMP now confirms a shooting in Newton in the area of 65 A Avenue and 129 Street has ties to Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home