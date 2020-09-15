Menu

The Morning Show
September 15 2020 10:39am
06:04

TMS Couch-ella: Country singer Brett Kissel performs ‘A Few Good Stories’

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel talks about his eight CCMA nominations, drive-by concerts and performs his latest single ‘A Few Good Stories.’

