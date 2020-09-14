Global News Hour at 6 BC September 14 2020 9:51pm 02:27 Sea to Sky Gondola sabotaged again by vandals Stunned disbelief in Squamish, where the Sea to Sky Gondola has been vandalized, it’s cable cut again for the second time in little more than a year. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335360/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335360/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?