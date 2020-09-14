Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 14 2020 9:51pm
02:27

Sea to Sky Gondola sabotaged again by vandals

Stunned disbelief in Squamish, where the Sea to Sky Gondola has been vandalized, it’s cable cut again for the second time in little more than a year. Grace Ke reports.

