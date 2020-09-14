Menu

The Morning Show
September 14 2020 10:26am
05:21

TMS Couch-Ella: Lindsey Lomis performs ‘Bones’

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Lindsey Lomis talks about shooting one of her latest music videos with her family during the pandemic and performs her new single ‘Bones.’

