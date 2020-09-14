Global News Morning Saskatoon September 14 2020 10:23am 04:44 40th annual Terry Fox Run going virtual this year 2020 marks 40 years since the Terry Fox Canada Marathon of Hope that inspired a nation to run and raise money for cancer research. Organizers for this year’s run are making the event a virtual one. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333234/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333234/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?