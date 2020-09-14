Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 14 2020 10:23am
40th annual Terry Fox Run going virtual this year

2020 marks 40 years since the Terry Fox Canada Marathon of Hope that inspired a nation to run and raise money for cancer research. Organizers for this year’s run are making the event a virtual one.

