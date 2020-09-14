Politics September 14 2020 7:25am 05:50 Election Day in New Brunswick Silas Brown tees up what we can expect in the first major political election in the country, on this last day of campaigning in New Brunswick. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333005/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7333005/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?