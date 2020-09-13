Global News Morning BC September 13 2020 1:41pm 03:30 BC’s rattiest city It’s not the most highly sought after accolade; Vancouver has been named B.C.’s most “rattiest” city. Trine Butler from Orkin Canada explains how the pandemic is also making matters worse. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7332241/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7332241/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?