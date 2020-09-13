Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 13 2020 1:41pm
03:30

BC’s rattiest city

It’s not the most highly sought after accolade; Vancouver has been named B.C.’s most “rattiest” city. Trine Butler from Orkin Canada explains how the pandemic is also making matters worse.

