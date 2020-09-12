Global News Morning BC September 12 2020 2:33pm 03:20 Regulating illicit drugs so that users have a safe supply COVID-19 has destabilized the illicit drug market. Meriah Main with the Coalition of Peers Dismantling the Drug War discusses the impact and what her organization feels is the solution. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7331330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?