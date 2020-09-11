Menu

News
September 11 2020 7:43pm
Manitoba truckers look back on six months of COVID-19

This weekend marks six months since COVID-19 was first found in Manitoba. Global’s Malika Karim and Marek Tkach found out how life has changed for those in the trucking industry.

