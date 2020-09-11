Fibreco September 11 2020 7:38pm 00:46 Lentil silo collapses at North Vancouver export facility Firefighters say there were no reports of injuries or death at the Fibreco facility on Friday, but that the cause of the collapse remains unknown. No immediate reports of injuries after North Vancouver lentil silo collapse <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330572/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330572/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?