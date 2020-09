A new study shows who is more likely to take health risks when it comes to COVID-19. According to researchers, the numbers aren’t surprising. People under thirty are less likely to adhere to strict COVID-19 health protocols. In that group, men are the worst offenders. The study also shows that Montrealers are toeing the line when it comes to hand washing and mask wearing, whereas Quebec City residents are being less vigilant. Global’s Amanda Jelowicki explains.