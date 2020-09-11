Menu

BC1
September 11 2020 5:07pm
23:42

Focus BC: Sept. 5, 2020

In this edition of Focus BC, host Sonia Deol speaks with Minister of Education Rob Fleming about back-to-school for B.C. kids and he answers questions from parents.

