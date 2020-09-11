Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 11 2020 10:43am
03:19

Why so many moths in Metro Vancouver?

Provincial Forest Entomologist Babita Bains helps us make sense of the invasion of the Hemlock Looper Moth.

Video Home