Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 10 2020 9:02pm
01:27

Showing empathy at school

As information about the first COVID-19 case in a Winnipeg school becomes public, there are increasing concerns about the effects negative comments and reactions can have on students. Malika Karim reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home