Health September 10 2020 9:01pm 01:58 Court ruling on private healthcare challenge After more than a decade of legal wrangling, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled against a constitution challenge initiated by Dr. Brian Day of the for-profit Cambie Surgery Centre. John Hua reports B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare in landmark case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?