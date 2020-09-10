Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 10 2020 6:45pm
02:53

TIFF 2020 gets underway with virtual, drive-in screenings

Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, co-heads of the Toronto International Film Festival, speak with Farah Nasser and explain how TIFF has changed in response to COVID-19.

