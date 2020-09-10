Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 10 2020 8:27pm
01:39

City of Edmonton audit shows workforce costs ballooning

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is warning some supervisory positions will be cut after an audit showed a spike in staffing at the city. Breanna Karstens-Smith explains.

