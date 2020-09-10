Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 10 2020 8:16pm
02:08

Alberta justice minister says defund-the-police approach ‘misguided’

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has sent a letter to the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary, asking them not to defund their police forces. Tom Vernon reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home