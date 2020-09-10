Coronavirus September 10 2020 5:42pm 01:40 Coronavirus: Staff and students return to school in York Region It’s back to school for students at the York Region District School Board. Some teachers say the first day jitters have been made worse by the pandemic. Miranda Anthistle reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7327988/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7327988/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?