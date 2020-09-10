Menu

September 10 2020 2:41pm
07:13

B.C. forecasting a $12.8B deficit, kids return back to the classroom

Global BC reporter Richard Zussman has an analysis of the finance minister’s announcement on first-quarter numbers and what a return to school looks like for B.C. kids.

