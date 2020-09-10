Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 10 2020 10:37am
01:50

Staff COVID-19 case pushes Indian Head Elementary students online

Unlike the rest of the province, students at Indian Head Elementary School didn’t head back to the classrooms this week, after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

