Global News at 10 Regina September 10 2020 10:37am 01:50 Staff COVID-19 case pushes Indian Head Elementary students online Unlike the rest of the province, students at Indian Head Elementary School didn’t head back to the classrooms this week, after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Indian Head Elementary starting school online after staff member’s positive coronavirus test <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326356/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326356/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?