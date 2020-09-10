Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 10 2020 9:52am
03:59

Montreal’s Miracle food drive

Montreal’s first-ever Miracle food drive is aiming to bring as much food as possible to as many in need as possible. Global’s Kim Sullivan chats with the organizer behind it.

