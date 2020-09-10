Global News Morning Montreal September 10 2020 9:52am 03:59 Montreal’s Miracle food drive Montreal’s first-ever Miracle food drive is aiming to bring as much food as possible to as many in need as possible. Global’s Kim Sullivan chats with the organizer behind it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326238/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7326238/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?