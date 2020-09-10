Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 10 2020 9:44am
04:20

Tracking vital signs from your wrist

The woman behind a Montreal-based startup has created an award-winning medical smartwatch that watches for COVID-19 warning signs. She joins Global’s Laura Casella.

