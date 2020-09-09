Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2020 10:28pm
00:56

YVR halts work on major expansion project

Facing a significant drop in air travel, the Vancouver Airport Authority is pulling the plug on a $460-million dollar expansion project that was already under construction

