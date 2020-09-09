Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 9 2020 6:12pm
03:06

Debris falls from cement truck on Toronto highway

A Toronto family was driving on Highway 427 on Saturday when their vehicle was sprayed with concrete from a passing truck. Morganne Campbell reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home