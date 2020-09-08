News September 8 2020 9:48pm 01:16 Prairie Mountain optimism No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain health region Tuesday, but as Joe Scarpelli reports, restrictions aren’t going anywhere. Manitoba health officials report 11 new coronavirus cases as students return to school Tuesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?