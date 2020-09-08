Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 8 2020 8:46pm
01:20

Who is Mitchell Lapa?

We are learning more about Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa, the alleged suspect in the shooting death of his brother-in-law, niece and two nephews in Oshawa on Friday. Amber McGuckin reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home