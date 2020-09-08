Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 8 2020 8:44pm
01:09

Back to School in Manitoba

It was a wide range of emotions for parents, teachers, and students on Tuesday as kids began returning to class. Marek Tkach reports on day 1 of the new normal.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home