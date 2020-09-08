Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
September 8 2020 7:51pm
01:52

Railways say Saskatoon’s plans to move train lines won’t work

CN and CP Rail both sent letters to Saskatoon’s administration, which said moving the tracks away from the city wasn’t possible.

