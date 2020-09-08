Menu

Cavendish Boulevard
September 8 2020 2:03pm
02:08

NDG borough changes lane configuration on Cavendish Boulevard

A new configuration on Cavendish Boulevard in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood has some drivers seeing red. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

