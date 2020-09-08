Coronavirus: Quebec health minister says measures will be put in place when alert level raised
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé on Tuesday said that while he could not give specifics, when alert levels change for various provincial regions under the province’s new alert system, there will be measures that are put in place and more inspections will likely take place to ensure adherence. He also said that in terms of various regions, for example Montreal, there is the possibility a sub-region could see an orange level while another could be in green.