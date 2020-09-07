Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2020 9:18pm
02:55

Gusting winds causing damage across Metro Vancouver

Gusting winds caused damage in several parts of Metro Vancouver, as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement warning of gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour. Julia Foy has the details

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home