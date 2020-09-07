Global News Hour at 6 BC September 7 2020 9:18pm 02:55 Gusting winds causing damage across Metro Vancouver Gusting winds caused damage in several parts of Metro Vancouver, as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement warning of gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour. Julia Foy has the details Road closed in both directions after trees, power lines down on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?