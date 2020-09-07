Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
September 7 2020 6:39pm
01:51

Curling returns to Saskatchewan

The pebbled ice has returned to the province as Saskatchewan high performance curlers get ready for the upcoming season at Saskatoon’s Sutherland Curling Club.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home